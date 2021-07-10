Home News
Bizarre accident closes motorway

The E17 motorway outside of Kortrijk (West Flanders) was totally closed as a result of a bizarre accident that happened last night.  At around 3:30AM a lorry crashed into a car that was standing still in the middle of the motorway.

Colin Clapson

The lorry slid on its side, blocked the entire breadth of the motorway and ended up against a lamppost on the central reservation.

The car had French numberplates.  Two people in the lorry were killed.  Witnesses saw how the people from the car fled the scene.

 

