Bizarre accident closes motorway
The E17 motorway outside of Kortrijk (West Flanders) was totally closed as a result of a bizarre accident that happened last night. At around 3:30AM a lorry crashed into a car that was standing still in the middle of the motorway.
The lorry slid on its side, blocked the entire breadth of the motorway and ended up against a lamppost on the central reservation.
The car had French numberplates. Two people in the lorry were killed. Witnesses saw how the people from the car fled the scene.