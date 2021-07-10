Brussels fire-fighters pull snake from under the bonnet
You have to admire the skills and talents of Brussels fire-fighters. The crew sent out to the Heyvaert neighbourhood in Sint-Jans-Molenbeek (Brussels) probably thought they had already seen it all, but on Friday afternoon they were called upon to remove a snake from under the bonnet (hood) of a car parked at a dealership.
The serpent came to light as the vehicle was being prepared for export. The car had travelled here from Bordeaux in France and the reptile may have hitched a ride from there.
Fire-fighters deployed all their skills to catch the animal that was then handed over to the Royal Belgian Association for the Protection of Birds in Anderlecht (Brussels).
The serpent measured 50cm in length, but the firefighters were unable to identify its species.