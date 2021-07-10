Busy holiday weekend on the roads as construction 'goes away'
For many Flemings this weekend signals the start of the summer exodus as the construction industry goes away on holiday. Many people will be travelling to holiday destinations across the continent of Europe. The car is even more popular than usual as a mode of transport as a result of the pandemic. Roads, even in Flanders, are busier than usual.
Add to this the start of the school holidays in many countries and you have a recipe for congestion. The situation is at its worst in France and Germany, but the bizarre accident on the E17 motorway outside Kortrijk (West Flanders) exacerbated the situation here.