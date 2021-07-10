Flemish medal for Pfizer

In a year in which the battle against coronavirus dominated this award can hardly come as a surprise. The government says that the Flemish Pfizer plant is an example of how Flanders is a top location for a knowledge-based and innovative biopharma industry. The company is lauded on account of its ground-breaking research, speedy production, well-oiled logistics and stable supplies.



Pfizer Belgium country manager and managing director Karel Van De Sompel received the medal on behalf of his company



The Flemish government has also awarded the Flemish medal to staff and volunteers at the Flemish vaccination centres.

Others awarded the Flemish medal in this year’s honours’ list include Michelin star chef Peter Goossens, the rector of the Flemish Free University of Brussels, the VUB, Caroline Pauwels, and VRT News anchor Martine Tanghe, who is lauded for her clear and correct use of the Dutch language.