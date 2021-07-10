Over a thousand new infections in a day

By 8 July 7,523,124 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 80.5% of adults and works out at 65.3% of the total population. 4,596,051 had got their second shot.

In the week to 9 July on average 18 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 10% on the week.

On Friday 20 patients were hospitalised. 30 were discharged.

240 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 12% on the week. 93 are in intensive care. 66 are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.

In the week to 6 July on average 3 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 30% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 6 July, 697 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 82% on the week.

On average 63,300 tests are carried out each day in the week to 6 July. The figure is up 34% on the week. 1.3% of tests came back positive. That’s an increase of 0.3%.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 1.06. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 106 others and the epidemic is widening.