Second chance for vaccine refuseniks via QVAX

The move is motivated by the realisation that vaccination never provides total protection and the surge in cases of the far more contagious delta variant.

Flemish health minister Beke (Christian democrat) is urging everybody to get the jab: “I’m calling on everybody who hasn’t yet been vaccinated to put their doubts behind them and to get the jab. People, who earlier ignored their vaccine appointment, can get a new one by registering on QVAX.be. Some 90,000 people refused to take the jab. The first one thousand have already registered. I can only repeat my please.”