Lukaku teams up with Jay-Z

Lukaku joined Roc Nation in 2018. The company’s management team represent show bizz stars but also sportsmen and women including Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel.

Lukaku can look back on an amazing season at Inter Milan with 24 goals and 11 assists. Inter also finished the Italian competition as champions. After winning the Italian title Jay-Z gave Lukaku a bell.

“Jay knew how important this title was to me” Lukaku explained to Italian media. “I am so lucky that I can talk to him whenever I want and that he supports me.”

He’s been a fan of Jay-Z for many years: “It’s above all at difficult moments that he means a lot to me.”