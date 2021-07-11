Police seize weapons at wedding parade

A convoy of cars carrying the happy couple and wedding guests created havoc on the public highway in Tongeren yesterday. Luxury vehicles sounded their horns and drove with all indicator lights flashing. At one point one vehicle blocked the entire road for all other traffic allowing all vehicles to join the wedding convoy.

The wedding organisers hadn’t counted on the presence of an unmarked police car in the ensuing jam. The driver of the obstructing vehicle had to take a drugs test and tested positive. His driving licence was withdrawn on the spot. In his car police discovered an alarm pistol, ammunition, two knives, pepper spray, brass knuckles and a small quantity of marihuana. Everything was seized.