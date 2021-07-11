Will the relaxations go ahead?

Mr Jambon notes that the situation today is different from that of only a couple of months ago: “By the end of the month 80% of Flemish adults will be fully vaccinated. Vaccination levels remain the key. Perhaps we ought to wait till we reach vaccination levels of 90%.”

The Flemish leader also wants to look at a role for the corona passport or Covid Safe Ticket in the organisation of smaller events.

In this way people will be able to show that they have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks or recently tested negative for corona virus before attending an event.

“This is a better option than banning smaller events. We need to examine whether this is possible for small festivals.”

At present numbers inside are currently limited to 2,000; outside to 2,500. Larger events are possible starting 13 August but those attending must be able to present a Covid Safe Ticket showing full vaccination for at least two weeks, recent recovery or a recent negative test.