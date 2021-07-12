Big Jump goes ahead in Ghent despite e.Coli concerns
The 16 edition of the 'Big Jump' took place in Ghent's Portus Ganda yesterday. Participants jumped in the River Leie just north of the city centre to highlight their demand for cleaner waterways and rivers in Belgium and for more opportunities to go swimming in open water.
Ironically, since levels of e.Coli bacteria in the local waters were somewhat higher, only those who had been declared healthy and fit enough were allowed to make the jump.
Though it was a modest edition, it was an improvement on last year when all events across Belgium were scrapped due to corona. About 100 people took part in Ghent.
Although water quality in Flanders has improved over the past decades, pollution levels remain relatively high in various places.