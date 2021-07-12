Macabre discovery near Blankenberge campsite helps to solve missing person case

The remains were discovered yesterday, in a ditch near 'Camping Dallas' in the seaside resort of Blankenberge. It was immediately clear that it had been there for a long period of time.

This morning, the judicial authorities said that it is 'almost certain' that the body is that of a 39-year-old who had gone missing on 27 January after leaving his home in the Voorhavenlaan in Ostend.

Several searches were staged, including at the Oostende Spuikom using boats with sonar equipment at the time. The Missing Persons Unit stepped in to help, but this was of no avail. The family has been informed of the bad news; an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.