Italy supporters in Limburg stage a long party

Belgian residents with Italian roots - who can be found in large numbers in Limburg province, like in Genk with its history of Italian immigrants working in the coal mines - made it a long night of celebrations after their favourite Squadra Azzurra beat the English in the Euro 2020 football final. "I have to work tomorrow, but I don't care. We will party all night", one man told reporters. Another one, dressed in the Italian colours, said "this is fantastic. I knew we would win!"