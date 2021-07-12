Princess Delphine to attend Belgian National Day parade with husband

Princess Delphine and her husband Jim O'Hare will attend the Belgian National Day parade on 21 July for the first time, it has been confirmed. Princess Delphine was officially recognised as the daughter of the retired King Albert last year and was also granted the title of 'princess'. The ceremony will take place on the Paleizenplein, as usual. One of those taking part in the parade will be Crown Princess Elisabeth who just finished her military training.