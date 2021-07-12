Princess Delphine to attend Belgian National Day parade with husband
Princess Delphine and her husband Jim O'Hare will attend the Belgian National Day parade on 21 July for the first time, it has been confirmed. Princess Delphine was officially recognised as the daughter of the retired King Albert last year and was also granted the title of 'princess'. The ceremony will take place on the Paleizenplein, as usual. One of those taking part in the parade will be Crown Princess Elisabeth who just finished her military training.
Archive video shows footage of Delphine and her lawyers during her legal battle to be recognised, and an unprecedented visit at the home of the former King Albert and his wife Queen Paola after the recognition.