Number of new corona cases edging above 900 per day

Almost 60,000 Covid tests are being performed each day, with 1.7 percent testing positive. This number is still well below the 5 percent threshold labelled by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as 'concerning'. The European Centre of Disease Prevention and Control uses the figure of 4 percent to speak of an alarming situation.

The R-value or reproduction number stands at 1.02 at present, which means the epidemic is no longer shrinking. 100 corona patients are passing the virus on to 102 others.

The number of daily hospital admissions has reached 17, a rise of 16 percent on the week. Yesterday, 15 corona patients were transported to hospital, while 17 others were discharged.

Meanwhile, vaccination numbers in Flanders keep going up. The Flemish Health Minister Wouter Beke has confirmed that 90 percent of those aged above 65 have been double-jabbed now.