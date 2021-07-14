Beach reservation required at Ostend

Registration that is free started today. Reservations are required for the Small Beach, New Beach (Groeistrand) and Large Beach, if you want to be sure of access before the late afternoon. This means reservations are needed to access the beach from the Seafarers’ Monument till the start of the Venetian Galleries. The registration system is introduced to ensure beachgoers have sufficient space to stay corona safe.

“The forecast of fine weather, the start of holidays in the construction industry and the national holiday mean many people will head for Ostend” says Mayor Tommelein. “The reservations will give us an idea of how busy it will get and will allow us to take any necessary action.”

Register via Visitoostende.be/wellprepared, the front desk of the Ostend tourist office or via the tollfree number 0800 62 167.