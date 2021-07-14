Flooding in centre of Spa

Power supplies to homes and businesses in the centre of Spa - a bolthole favoured by Flemish day-trippers - have been cut. Many residents have been evacuated.

Large amounts of rainfall are forecast today and tomorrow with flooding in eastern and southern Belgium. At least ten regional roads are now closed. Couvin, Trois-Ponts and Houffalize are all affected. The centre of the town of Theux is under water. 1,700 people are being evacuated in Chaudfontaine.

Train services are experiencing difficulty in Liege and Namur provinces. Flooding in Chaudfontaine stopped all rail services between Liege and Verviers. Rail services from Brussels and Ostend have been curtailed. Belgian Rail is advising passengers to postpone their trip. Due to the bad weather it’s unable to operate replacement buses.

Water in several rivers has reached alarming levels. Across Liege Province streets are flooded and cellar are inundated.

In eastern Flanders up to 130mm of rain per square metre are forecast in and around the Rivers Demer and Maas. Saturation of the ground and water levels that are already high have fuelled fears of flooding and dike breaks. The River Berwijn has burst its banks in Voeren (Limburg) and dikes are under threat.

