New corona infections top 1,000 a day in 7-day average
The sharp rise in the average number of daily new cases of coronavirus diagnosed continues and has now risen above one thousand.
By 12 July 7,615,248 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 81.3% of adults and works out at 66.1% of the total population. 4,962,193 had got their second shot.
In the week to 13 July on average 18 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 11% on the week.
On Tuesday 15 patients were hospitalised. 26 were discharged.
239 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 9% on the week. 90 are in intensive care. 57 are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.
In the week to 10 July on average 2 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 35% on the week.
On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 10 July, 1,006 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 83% on the week.
On average 60,500 tests are carried out each day in the week to 10 July. The figure is down 4% on the week. 1.8% of tests came back positive. That’s an increase of 0.7%.
Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 1.03. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 103 others and the epidemic is widening.