New corona infections top 1,000 a day in 7-day average

By 12 July 7,615,248 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 81.3% of adults and works out at 66.1% of the total population. 4,962,193 had got their second shot.

In the week to 13 July on average 18 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 11% on the week.

On Tuesday 15 patients were hospitalised. 26 were discharged.

239 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 9% on the week. 90 are in intensive care. 57 are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.

In the week to 10 July on average 2 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 35% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 10 July, 1,006 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 83% on the week.

On average 60,500 tests are carried out each day in the week to 10 July. The figure is down 4% on the week. 1.8% of tests came back positive. That’s an increase of 0.7%.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 1.03. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 103 others and the epidemic is widening.