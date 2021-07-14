Up to 40 litres of rain per square metre today

The scouts cleared their campsite two days earlier than planned. Scout leader Florian Vanhees: “We were having to use planks to support the tents. We really couldn’t stay.”

Mayor Jacobs of Kalmthout dispatched three De Lijn buses to bring 150 young scouts home. The children’s parents were able to collect their offspring after being informed.

“The campsite had flooded and was evacuated by local fire-fighters. Older scouts were taken to a local sports hall and return home in the course of today,” said the mayor.

Elsewhere numerous youth organisations are struggling in the face of drenched campsites.



Over ten Flemish scout and guide camps across Belgium have had to be evacuated so far. In all seventy camp sites organised by youth organisations have been cleared.

