A new skate park has been inaugurated in the Port of Brussels

The park covers an area of 600 square metres” says harbour master Philippe Herman. “It is located at the heart of the industrial zone in the maritime port of Brussels. These are really unique surroundings in which to skateboard. I am convinced it will attract many people.”

The City of Brussels runs the skate park that forms part of a larger project intended to develop the Left Bank of the outer port. Already in 2019 an old historic crane was moved from one bank to the other. A new cycle path has also been laid out between the cruise terminal, where crise liners dock, and the skate park.