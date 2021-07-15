Belgian pharma companies unite to develop Covid candidate medicine

ExeVir Bio is a spin-off of the Flemish Biotechnology Institute, the VIB. The company is now speeding up development of XVR011 that may potentially be used in the treatment and prevention of Covid.

Antibodies have been isolated from the blood of the lama. The antibodies protected test animals against infection by linking onto corona proteins, the spikes of the coronavirus. In March the VIB was able to announce the antibodies were also effective against the gamma (Brazilian) and delta (Indian) variants of coronavirus.