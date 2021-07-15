Belgium as you’ve never seen it before!
Incredible sights from across Belgium are being posted on social media and other media as the extent of the flooding becomes clear. In Verviers (Liege Province) a square was turned into an image more reminiscent of the sea.
Meanwhile in Pepinster, where several houses have collapsed, residents are struggling to save their possessions from the advancing waters.
A fisher at the Lieze Weir in Visé recorded these pictures.
The situation in Flanders is little better with drains unable to cope with the rain in Hasselt.
