New corona infections up 84% in a week, hospitalisations stable

By 13 July 7,641,647 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 81.6% of adults and works out at 66.3% of the total population. 5,074,057 had got their second shot.

In the week to 14 July on average 17 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 4% on the week.

On Wednesday 22 patients were hospitalised. 22 were discharged.

241 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 1% on the week. 82 are in intensive care. 57 are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.

In the week to 11 July on average 2 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 41% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 11 July, 1,066 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 84% on the week.

On average 61,000 tests are carried out each day in the week to 11 July. The figure is down 6% on the week. 1.9% of tests came back positive. That’s an increase of 0.8%.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands is above 1. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to over 100 others and the epidemic is widening.