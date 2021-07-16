At least 20 dead and 20 others missing after torrential rain

In Eupen, in German-speaking Belgium, a 22-year-old went missing after he had jumped in the water in the Nispert district using a swimming ring. Later, his body was recovered from a ditch in the Rotenberg area. In Aywaille, the body of a 50-year-old man was found in his basement.

In the Verviers area, the judicial authorities report six bodies. One man died when he tried to move his car to a different place to save it from the flooding. In Pepinster, a corpse was found under a bridge that had partly collapsed. In Philippeville, in Namur province, a man in his fifties was killed. He was trying to remove dead wood from a drainpipe when he was dragged away by the water. Two people were also killed in Chaudfontaine.