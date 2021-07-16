Situation in Maaseik precarious as flood wall may collapse: "Please avoid the area"

Last night, the River Meuse did not burst its banks in Liège, as some had feared. The water level was going down slowly this morning and it seems that the city centre of Liège has escaped the worst.

The River Meuse was also monitored downstream, in six Flemish municipalities in the east of Limburg province, where water levels reached a historic high. The Limburg governor Jos Lantmeeters called on local residents in Maasmechelen, Lanaken, Maaseik, Dilsen-Stokkem, Konrooi and Riemst to leave their homes as a precaution last night, but a majority decided to stay. In some parts, the evacuation was obliged though. "The voluntary evacuation was not a success. In each municipality, only about 30 tot 40 people decided to leave," Lantmeeters told the VRT.

It was a tense night, but in the end the Meuse did not burst its banks. At the moment, the situation seems under control, except for Maaseik. "The biggest crisis moment is behind us", Lanaken Mayor Marino Keulen said. Dilsen-Stokkem Mayor Sofie Vandeweerd said: "The situation is under control, but it has been really close."

Other problems were reported in Flemish and Walloon Brabant. In the former, the city of Tienen was hit as the River Gete burst its banks. In Walloon Brabant, the funfair park of Walibi was forced to close its doors as there is too much damage.