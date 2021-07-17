Belgian PM De Croo and Ursula von der Leyen visit stricken area

De Croo and Von der Leyen were first in Rochefort (Namur province) this morning where they spoke with rescue workers and visited the local firefighters (see video below). "Thank you for all the work you have done and for all the work you will do, because the clean-up will take weeks", the PM told the firefighters.

Patrice Liétard, the boss of the local firefighters' team, told the PM that it is not an easy choice for everybody. "15 percent of our employees are being confronted with damage from the floods in their own private situation. But nearly all of them decided to help other people first before concentrating on their own homes."

The PM will be on the road the whole day to support rescue workers, firefighters and victims, travelling to Eupen and next to Limburg province in the afternoon.