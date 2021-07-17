Death toll rises after the devastating floods

The death toll in Chaudfontaine climbed to five this morning. The area is among the hardest hit regions and the damage is enormous.

As the water level was dropping slowly but surely, rescue workers were inspecting the homes that have been flooded. In Angleur, a suburb of the city of Liège, the body of an older person was found yesterday during such a search action. "We can't exclude more macabre discoveries", Liège Mayor Willy Demeyer said.

The official number of victims is bound to go up further as several dozen remain missing, or at least no contact could be established with them.