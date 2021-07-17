Wout Van Aert beats them all in the Tour of France

Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) was one of the few riders managing an average speed of more than 50 kilometres per hour. The Antwerp resident divided his efforts well on his way to Saint-Emilion, beating Denmark's Kasper Asgreen and his Danish team mate Jonas Vingegaard, the number two in the overall standings. Overall leader Tadej Pogacar had to be content with 8th place but confirmed his Yellow Jersey.

It was Van Aert's second win in this Tour, after the Mont Ventoux stage. He confirmed his excellent form and will be one of the favourites for the Gold in the Olympic road race and time trial in Tokyo.

Wout Van Aert met the Belgian cycling legend Eddy Merckx afterwards to celebrate his victory: "It was a dream to win a time trial in the Tour of France one day and now I did it. I am very happy."