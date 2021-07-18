Belgium to apply for financial aid from Europe: "It will take hundreds of millions to repair the damage"
The Belgian PM Alexander De Croo has announced that Belgium has applied for financial aid from a European relief fund.
It will take a lot of cash to rebuild the areas that were hardest hit by the floods. PM Alexander De Croo said that Belgium will apply for financial relief aid to get access to emergency funds, via a new European mechanism. "It is meant for countries which have been hit excessively hard by a catastrophe, which is clearly the case here."
"This should help us to manage a quick recovery. The damage totals hundreds of millions; in some villages almost everything has been destroyed. In these villages, we are talking about dozens of houses on the verge of collapsing, and a lot of public infrastructure that needs to be repaired."
PM Alexander De Croo made the announcement during his visit to Heppeneert near Maaseik (video), where he was briefed by local mayors in the company of the Flemish PM Jan Jambon.