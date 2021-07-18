Belgium to apply for financial aid from Europe: "It will take hundreds of millions to repair the damage"

"This should help us to manage a quick recovery. The damage totals hundreds of millions; in some villages almost everything has been destroyed. In these villages, we are talking about dozens of houses on the verge of collapsing, and a lot of public infrastructure that needs to be repaired."

PM Alexander De Croo made the announcement during his visit to Heppeneert near Maaseik (video), where he was briefed by local mayors in the company of the Flemish PM Jan Jambon.