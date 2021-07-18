Football champions FC Bruges clinch Supercup

KRC Genk pulled 0-1 ahead just before the break, but Club Brugge managed to equalise in the extra time of the first half. An important goal, which allowed FC Bruges, playing on their home ground, to steamroll through early in the second half.

Noah Lang converted a penalty and right winger Clinton Mata underlined his excellent performance by scoring 3-1. Genk pulled one back in the final minutes of the game with a thundering shot by left defender Jere Uronen (3-2), the final score.

It's a better start than last season for Club Brugge, when they lost the Cup final (which had been postponed due to Covid) to Antwerp FC. The Beklgian league starts next Friday. One day earlier, KAA Gent are playing their first qualifying match for the new Conference League, taking on Valerenga from Norway.