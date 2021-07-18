90 percent of Walloon municipalities hit by the floods, death toll is still rising

About 20 villages in Wallonia have no drinking water. About 2,000 tap water hubs suffered an impact from the floodings. Most have been repaired, but it will take more time - a couple of days - to repair others.

People are busy with cleaning up their houses. All the material which they can no longer use, is being put on the street where cranes are putting it into containers to take it away. Some mayors expect a shortage of containers soon.

About 300 soldiers are helping in different provinces, concentrating on reinforcing dikes, mending roads and removing debris. Militarymen were also searching houses in Pepinster today.

The official death toll stands at 31 at present, while 163 people can't be reached - they are officially missing but it is hoped that a majority is okay, and that they can't be reached as communication lines have been damaged.

Rail infrastructure has also been damaged across Wallonia. Charlotte Verbeke, spokeswoman for the rail infrastructure company Infrabel, said it can take weeks before rail services in Wallonia are back to normal. The map below shows the impact on Walloon railways and the different time frames to get things repaired.