90 percent of Walloon municipalities hit by the floods, death toll is still rising
The floods are easing, but a lot remains to be done to get the situation back to normal in eastern Belgium. The official death toll has been adjusted to 31, while 163 people are missing or "probably missing". In Wallonia, 9 in 10 municipalities have been impacted by the floods. The Walloon PM Elio Di Rupo thinks the damage will amount to hundreds of millions of euros, or even over a billion.
In Wallonia, 240 of the 262 municipalities have been touched, Elio Di Rupo told reporters during a visit to Ensival, in the Verviers area. He repeated that the damage is enormous: "It will take hundred of millions of euros or even billions to repair this", he said. "What happened is beyond comprehension. Weather forecasters said it was not possible to predict this. What the people need now, is cash in the first place."
About 17,000 families in Liège province are still without electricity, power suppliers have confirmed. In Pepinster and Trooz, which are among the hardest hit municipalities, it could take a week before electricity supplies are back to normal. In Flemish Brabant, an estimated 20,000 households were still without electricity on Sunday morning.
About 20 villages in Wallonia have no drinking water. About 2,000 tap water hubs suffered an impact from the floodings. Most have been repaired, but it will take more time - a couple of days - to repair others.
People are busy with cleaning up their houses. All the material which they can no longer use, is being put on the street where cranes are putting it into containers to take it away. Some mayors expect a shortage of containers soon.
About 300 soldiers are helping in different provinces, concentrating on reinforcing dikes, mending roads and removing debris. Militarymen were also searching houses in Pepinster today.
The official death toll stands at 31 at present, while 163 people can't be reached - they are officially missing but it is hoped that a majority is okay, and that they can't be reached as communication lines have been damaged.
Rail infrastructure has also been damaged across Wallonia. Charlotte Verbeke, spokeswoman for the rail infrastructure company Infrabel, said it can take weeks before rail services in Wallonia are back to normal. The map below shows the impact on Walloon railways and the different time frames to get things repaired.
The size of the impact can clearly be seen in the minicipality of Pepinster in Liège province: