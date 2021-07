The last municipalities facing floods are Halen (Limburg) and Rotselaar (Flemish Brabant), though they have had the worst now - and the situation was never as bad as in parts of eastern Belgium. In Halen, a dozen streets were flooded and many houses got inundated. In Rotselaar (footage) the impact was more local, with some 25 houses being flooded. A local street became the perfect playground for children.