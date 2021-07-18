Is life in Belgium really getting more expensive? "It's probably just temporary"

Many things - but not everything - have become more expensive. The price of natural gas and electricity, an important one for every household, has gone up 25 and 10 percent respectively compared to the same period last year. Fuel prices follow the same trend: both diesel and gasoline are some 16 percent up compared to one year ago.

A visit to a café or restaurant will set you back 3.4 percent more on average. Tobacco (+8.3%), banking services (+12%) and postal services (+18%) are also contributing to the higher inflation. And the big demand triggered a price hike for both new and second-hand cars.

Raw materials in the construction sector have doubled or even tripled, which makes renovating or building a new house a lot more costly. Meanwhile, house prices keep increasing.

The good news is that cost of food, household products, clothing and many health products has hardly gone up or remained stable.