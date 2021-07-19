Corona measures under scrutiny today

What can be expected? The Covid Safe Ticket that proves that you have either been fully vaccinated for over two weeks, had a recent tests or have antibodies because you are recovering may be expanded to smaller events to allow smaller concerts and performances to go ahead. At present the Ticket gives you access to big events like the Pukkelpop music festival. There are no plans to require the use of the ticket for access to bars and restaurants like in France.

Anecdotal evidence shows too many people are failing to comply with Covid restrictions when they return from holidays abroad. Stricter checks at borders are already a reality. Stricter checks on compliance with quarantine and test requirements for people returning from red zone countries are likely to be stepped up. Holidaymakers who are fully vaccinated and return from red zones do not need to quarantine or get tested by law.