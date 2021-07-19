Ines gives up her holiday to help in the clean-up

The photographer has an impressive track record. In 2018 she even helped out in Australia when wildfires raged. “When we saw the pictures on Thursday, I could follow no other course but to go and help. The following day I was helping somebody out. I don’t hesitate to put my plans on the backburner. If it happened to me, I would love to receive help.”

Ines has been helping out cleaning up homes in the Liege area all weekend. On Monday she is off to Trooz. “Together with other people I help in the clean up. We’ve been busy nonstop since Friday: removing mud from cellars or cleaning up the entire ground floor”.

“You see all the windows are broken. Cars are piled up on top of each other like at a car-breaker’s yard. Walls have collapsed under the weight of water. When you enter people’s homes, you can put a face to all that misery. It makes me really go quiet.”