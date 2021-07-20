How do I get hold of my Covid Safe Ticket?

“The CST works in the same way as the EU Digital COVID Certificate” says Barbara Van Den Haute of Digital Flanders. “Both certificates use QR codes that appear on your smartphone via the CovidSafeBE app. The CST will colour red if your negative PCR test is older than 48 hours if you are checked entering an event, while at the airport the same code will colour green allowing you to travel.”

To travel PCR tests need to be carried out within the last 72 hours.



“We are examining how we can prevent fraud with the QR codes after this came to light in the Netherlands. By 13 August this will be sorted.”

Your ticket will be able to show that you have been fully vaccinated for at least two week, possess antibodies due to a recent bout of Covid or took a recent test that proved negative.

Your QR code can be accessed via the websites Mijn Gezondheid and Mijn Burgerprofiel. You can also request a paper version of the certificate that is sent to you by post. Call 078 78 78 50 in Flanders, 02 214 19 19 in Brussels and 071 31 34 93 in Wallonia. Take account of the fact that between ordering and receiving your code some time will lapse.

The Flemish helpline is manned around the clock for requests for vaccination and recovery certificates.



The CST is only valid in Belgium. For abroad you need the EU Digital COVID Certificate.

