King Filip wipes away tear of sorrow
It’s been an emotional day for so many of us in Belgium as the country marked a Day of Mourning for the victims of the food disaster that struck last week. On the eve of the national holiday King Filip and government leaders were in Verviers for a special ceremony in one of the towns hardest hit by the disaster.
The King with Queen Mathilde at his side was clearly distressed and at one point was forced to wipe away a tear of sorrow during the minute’s silence at noon.
Elsewhere sirens of the emergency services sounded at 12 o’clock as here in Antwerp, where representatives of the police, the fire service and municipal leaders gathered on the market square.