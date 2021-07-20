More hospitalisations due to Covid

By 18 July 7,766,046 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 82.4% of adults and works out at 67.4% of the total population. 5,505,595 had got their second shot.

In the week to 19 July on average 26 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 48% on the week.

On Monday 26 patients were hospitalised. 11 were discharged.

265 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 13% on the week. 84 are in intensive care. 48 are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.

In the week to 16 July on average 2 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 15% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 16 July, 1,330 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 42% on the week.

On average 69,200 tests are carried out each day in the week to 16 July. The figure is up 16% on the week. 2.1% of tests came back positive. That’s an increase of 0.4%.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 1.29. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 129 others and the epidemic is widening.