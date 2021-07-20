National Day of Mourning for flood victims

Flags hang at half-mast.

At noon the sirens of the emergency services will be sounded across Belgium to be followed by a minute’s silence. Filip, King of Belgians, the prime minister and the home minister will be at a ceremony in Verviers, one of the towns worst affected by the disaster.

Public transport will grind to a halt at noon. Trams, buses and metros will drive to their next stop where a minute’s silence will be observed. Belgian rail is asking for the silence to be observed at stations and on trains, but trains – just like Belgium – will continue the journey.

In Brussels the fair at Zuid/Midi will grind to a halt at 7PM for a full five minutes. Tonight’s National Bal on the eve of the national holiday tomorrow is cancelled. Several towns, where fireworks displays were planned to mark the national holiday tomorrow too have cancelled these events.

Broadcaster VRT also is adapting its output.