“80 Federal police officers deployed in Liege to stop the looting”
Since the floods each night around eighty federal police officers are being deployed. Federal police say that given the very difficult conditions in which people are living in areas affected by the floods many people no longer feel safe. Federal police hope to allay fears by adopting a higher profile in the community.
Last night the federal police communications centre in Liege received six calls about suspect behaviour in Liege and a further six from Esneux as well as one from the Pays de Herve. Five people suspected of theft have been arrested in recent nights with a further three detained for reconnoitring.
The police say residents can call 101 to report suspicious behaviour at all times. Liege prosecutors operate a policy of zero tolerance with regard to such behaviour in the disaster zone.