“80 Federal police officers deployed in Liege to stop the looting”

Last night the federal police communications centre in Liege received six calls about suspect behaviour in Liege and a further six from Esneux as well as one from the Pays de Herve. Five people suspected of theft have been arrested in recent nights with a further three detained for reconnoitring.

The police say residents can call 101 to report suspicious behaviour at all times. Liege prosecutors operate a policy of zero tolerance with regard to such behaviour in the disaster zone.