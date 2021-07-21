Hospitalisations rise, but 3 days without a Covid death

By 19 July 7,786,237 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 82.5% of adults and works out at 67.6% of the total population. 5,614,934 had got their second shot.

In the week to 20 July on average 26 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 45% on the week.

On Tuesday 30 patients were hospitalised. 34 were discharged.

266 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 10% on the week. 87 are in intensive care. 48 are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.

In the week to 17 July on average one death a day was linked to Covid. The figure is down 60% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 17 July, 1,345 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 33% on the week.

On average 70,900 tests are carried out each day in the week to 17 July. The figure is up 17% on the week. 2.1% of tests came back positive. That’s an increase of 0.3%.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 1.49. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 124 others and the epidemic is widening.