Preparations for the Pukkelpop music festival suspended

The differents governments in Belgium decided in this week's consultative committee to introduce a Covid Safe Ticket for those wanting to attend mass events.

You will have to be either double-jabbed for at least two weeks, or need a negative test which was taken less than 48 hours ago. The latter means that many youngsters would have to be tested various times during the four-day festival, and organisers don't know if this is possible. They want to talk to the government first.

Unlike Werchter, the Pukkelpop music festival has not been scrapped, despite its intention to welcome about 66,000 festival-goers in Kiewit, Hasselt each day. Ticket sales have been suspended pending more information.