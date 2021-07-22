Travel to become more complicated as European map gets more red spots again

The ECDC releases an updated version of the map each Thursday, taking into account the accumulated number of new corona cases, among other factors.

While Belgium is coloured orange, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, the French island of Corsica and parts of Greece, Crete and Cyprus are red or dark red. The situation is also worsening in France, where more regions are taking on an amber colour, just like Italy, where this is the case for the Lazio region around Rome. While amber is okay for the moment, holiday makers risk that their destination turns red during their stay, as figures are worsening in a large part of western Europe.

The new map is bound to have consequences for travellers. Local rules may be adapted, and those living in Belgium and returning from a stay in a red zone, will be obliged to have themselves tested on day 1 and 7 after their return (exceptions are possible if you had a very short stay of less than 48 hours abroad, or if you have been fully vaccinated for more than 10 days (or longer, depending on the type of vaccine). Travellers returning from a red zone will also have self-isolate until they have the result of the first test.

The Foreign Office will update its rules taking into account the latest map data, and the circulation of dangerous corona variants. Everybody coming into Belgium has to fill in the Passenger Locator Form (PLF). Stricter checks have been announced after the latest consultative committee.