121 Belgian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics: how many medals can Team Belgium bring home? 

The presence of 121 athletes means that Belgium boasts the biggest delegation since Helsinki 1952. There were 122 participants at first, but tennis ace David Goffin had to abandon due to injury.

This morning, it was reported that Jelle Geens didn't meet the strict corona demands after a positive test some time ago. Geens, the world's number 9, was deemed to have a chance to grab a medal in the men's triathlon, but can't take part. He may make it to the mixed relays later on.

The high number of Belgian participants is due to the fact that various teams managed to qualify, such as the Belgian Cats (women's basketball team), the 3x3 men's basketball team, the Red Lions and the horse jumping team among others.