One of the few remaining newspaper booths in Brussels to disappear: "We lose a piece of heritage"

It is probably the last booth in the capital where you can buy a newspaper, a magazine or tobacco, or play the lottery. As the Guldenvlieslaan is being renovated, the stall will have to go.

Customers regret the decision. "I buy a newspaper there from time to time and I feel sorry for the owner who loses his job. It's also a little bit of nostalgia that disappears. Paris still has about 400 and Brussels will have none left soon, it is actually a bit strange for the capital of Europe. Maybe they can transfer one from Paris to Brussels."

Another customer compares it to the era of the telephone booths: "It is a piece of heritage that goes, a piece of tradition, the end of an era. It's a pity."