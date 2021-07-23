Visit the Royal Palace as from today

The Royal Palace has opened its doors to the public today - an annual tradition in July and August which was only broken last year due to corona. You will have a chance to visit the palace until 29 August. It is free, but don't forget to make an online reservation on the Royal Palace website.

You can't take a glimpse inside all the rooms, but a lot remains to be discovered, like the posh Troonzaal and Spiegelzaal, and the visit includes a part of the gardens as well. Visitors that made the tour of the palace told Radio 2 that "it is worth the effort to come over."