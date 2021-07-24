Belgian Lions pull off a stunt
Wout van Aert is bringing home silver from the cycling road race, but he is not the only Belgian in action at the Olympics. So far, fortunes have been mixed.
The Red Lions, the Belgian men’s hockey team, are off to a great start in Tokyo. They beat the Netherlands in their first match of the group stage 3 - 1. The Netherlands is seen as a favourite, but the Belgians dominated the match.
Belgium is doing well in three-on-three basketball, a new sport at the Olympics. The Belgian Lions beat Latvia 21-20. The Latvians are viewed as top favourites to win gold. Unfortunately, no repeat of this performance against Japan. Belgium lost 18-16 after extra time.
Rowers Brys and Van Zandweghe are through to the semi-finals, while in weightlifting Nina Sterckx finished 5th.
In tennis doubles both the Belgian men’s and women’s teams have been knocked out of the competition.