Belgian Lions pull off a stunt

The Red Lions, the Belgian men’s hockey team, are off to a great start in Tokyo. They beat the Netherlands in their first match of the group stage 3 - 1. The Netherlands is seen as a favourite, but the Belgians dominated the match.

Belgium is doing well in three-on-three basketball, a new sport at the Olympics. The Belgian Lions beat Latvia 21-20. The Latvians are viewed as top favourites to win gold. Unfortunately, no repeat of this performance against Japan. Belgium lost 18-16 after extra time.



Rowers Brys and Van Zandweghe are through to the semi-finals, while in weightlifting Nina Sterckx finished 5th.

In tennis doubles both the Belgian men’s and women’s teams have been knocked out of the competition.