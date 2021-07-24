The radiation norm setting out how much radiation will be permitted is being increased to 14.5 volt. The decision means Brussels still has the strictest norm in the country. It is below values recommended by the World Health Organisation and the International Commission on non-ionising radiation protection.

The Brussels government was acting on the basis of the second report of the 5G co-ordination platform and recommendations from the 5G consultative committees. Brussels also hopes to limit the impact this new technology will have on the environment as much as possible.

“We are not yielding an inch in the necessary protection of our citizens and the environment” said Brussels PM Vervoort as his slipped into imperial measurements. Urban planning secretary Smet insisted a framework for 5G was essential in order to promote the capital’s international ambition of being a technological hotspot, while Minister for Digitalisation Clerfayt promised that in the short time 5G would bring 36,300 jobs to Belgium.