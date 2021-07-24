Covid update: rise in new infections slows

By 23 July 7,851,406 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 82.8% of adults and works out at 68.1% of the total population. 5,931,284 had got their second shot.

In the week to 23 July on average 27 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 25% on the week.

On Friday 26 patients were hospitalised. 41 were discharged.

273 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 14% on the week. 84 are in intensive care. 53 are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.

In the week to 20 July on average one death a day was linked to Covid. The figure is down 36% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 20 July, 1,480 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 20% on the week.

On average 73,514 tests are carried out each day in the week to 19 July. The figure is up 16% on the week. 2.2% of tests came back positive. That’s an increase of 0.1%.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 1.1. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 110 others and the epidemic is widening.