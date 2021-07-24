Covid update: rise in new infections slows
Virtually all corona indicators are continuing to edge higher, but increases are lower than in recent days. The fact that more tests are being carried out due to the holidays may partly explain the rise.
By 23 July 7,851,406 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 82.8% of adults and works out at 68.1% of the total population. 5,931,284 had got their second shot.
In the week to 23 July on average 27 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 25% on the week.
On Friday 26 patients were hospitalised. 41 were discharged.
273 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 14% on the week. 84 are in intensive care. 53 are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.
In the week to 20 July on average one death a day was linked to Covid. The figure is down 36% on the week.
On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 20 July, 1,480 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 20% on the week.
On average 73,514 tests are carried out each day in the week to 19 July. The figure is up 16% on the week. 2.2% of tests came back positive. That’s an increase of 0.1%.
Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 1.1. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 110 others and the epidemic is widening.