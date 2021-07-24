Plug pulled on Antillean Festival
Earlier in the week organisers of the Pukkelpop music festival threw in the towel. Now the people behind the Antillean Festival in Hoogstraten (Antwerp Province) have announced they are abandoning efforts to get the show on the road this year.
Last May the organisers had high hopes they could stage a scaled-down version, but the requirements that the pandemic is placing on the festival are simply too much. The organisers have no inclination to build a test village at the festival to allow staff and visitors to be tested regularly. The closing time and uncertainty surrounding the rules for foreign visitors were the final straw. Tickets remain valid for next year or will be refunded.