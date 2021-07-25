Disappointment turns into euphoria for the Belgians at the Olympics

In tennis Elise Mertens can pack her bags after losing 6-4 against Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia. Following Saturday’s defeat in the doubles together with Alison Van Uytvanck Tokyo is not proving to be the success it was hoped to be for Mertens.

Odette Giuffrida of Italy beat Charline Van Snick in quarter finals judo. Charline went on to lose het fight against her British opponent Chelsea Giles in the struggle for bronze in the under 53 kilo category. After her bout she had to be taken to see the doctor sitting in a wheelchair.



In the taekwondo Jaouad Achab has been eliminated following his 18-11 defeat by Bernardo Pie of the Dominican Republic.

In swimming Fanny Lecluyse failed to qualify for the semi-final of the 100-metre breaststroke.

In the equestrian events Domien Michiels too failed to qualify for the final of the dressage, while after a strong Freestyle to Music Laurence Roos and Fil Rouge also failed to qualify for the final.

In sailing Wannes Van Laer finished 33rd out of 35 competitors. “This is the worst start I could imagine” the yachtsman told VRT.

In the three-on-three basketball the Belgian Lions lost 21-14 to favourites Serbia. Earlier they beat Russia 21-16. For two days in a row they lost one match and won a second. The Belgian Lions are still on course for the quarter finals.

